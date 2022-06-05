Chris Stapleton's songwriting skills are nearly as renowned as his souful, rafter-reaching vocal prowess, but for his fourth single off his Starting Over album, the country superstar reaches for a cover. "Joy of My Life" is Stapleton's tender reinterpretation of Creedence Clearwater Revival country rocker John Fogerty's song from 1997.

While it may not be a Stapleton original, "Joy of My Life" fits perfectly into Stapleton's catalog: A tender, riffy love ballad, the song provides him ample opportunity to showcase his emotive singing style and subtly powerful guitar work.

Both as a cover and as a love song, "Joy of My Life" is a bit of a left turn from the previous singles Stapleton has released off Starting Over. The lead single was the title track, and showcased familiar material for Stapleton: The imaginative power of leaving the life he knows behind in favor of the open road, preferably with his partner riding shotgun. Two more singles -- the chart-topping "Cold" and "You Should Probably Leave," both of which won Grammy Awards in 2022 -- turned to darker, bluesier themes, describing troubled love affairs destined to leave one or both parties heartbroken.

"Joy of My Life" is Stapleton's happiest, most tender single yet off the project. A meditation on how lucky he feels to spend each day with his partner, the song feels like a continuation of "Millionaire," which was a hit for Stapleton in 2018.

Did You Know?: "Joy of My Life" is one of three cover songs on Starting Over. The other two, "Worry B Gone" and "Old Friends," both come courtesy of Guy Clark.

Chris Stapleton, "Joy of My Life" Lyrics:

I tiptoed in the room / I know you got to have your rest / She says, "Come lay beside me, / I've been waiting since you left"

Chorus:

She's sweet to me / Must be the luckiest man alive / Did I tell you baby / You are the joy of my life?

The first time that I saw you / Mmm, you took my breath away / Might not get to Heaven / But I walked with the angels that day

Chorus:

She takes me by the hand / I am the luckiest man alive / Did I tell you baby / You are the joy of my life?

Some may have their riches / Some may have their worldly things / As long as I have you / I'll treasure each and every day

Chorus:

Just take me by the hand / I am the luckiest man alive / Did I tell you baby / You are the joy of my life?