See Chris Stapleton’s Adoring Message to Wife Morgane on 15th Anniversary [Pictures]

Chris Stapleton can craft some of the most beautiful songs in country music, but when it comes to his wife Morgane, he doesn't need lengthy lyrics to express how deeply he cares for her. The singer-songwriter shared his adoration for his bride on social media in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

"15 years. I love you more today than I ever have," he writes. "Happy anniversary, Morgane!"

He included a series of black and white photos of the two of them. In the first photo, the pair lean against the back of a car, looking at one another with their arms crossed. The second pic shows the couple sitting at a table with Morgan snuggled up close to her man.

In the third, Morgane cups Stapleton's face during a quiet moment moment backstage. The final snap is just of Morgan holding a megaphone with an up-to-no-good look on her face.

Morgane also posted a message for her husband. She included a photo from their wedding day and a silly snap of Stapleton wearing a Hello Kitty beanie, as well as a sweet note.

"You're a keeper. Happy 15th, babe," she shares.

The Stapletons met while working at adjacent publishing houses and married on Oct. 27, 2007. The two are extremely private when it comes to sharing details about their family, but they are parents to five children. The older kids — Waylon and Ada — made their first public appearance with their parents at the 2022 ACM Awards. The Stapletons also welcomed twin boys in April of 2018, and their youngest son arrived in May of 2019.

