Maddie & Tae and Morgane Stapleton are sending a warning to all heartbreakers with their new song, "Don’t Make Her Look Dumb." The song appears on M&T's new collection, Through the Madness Vol. 1, out Friday (Jan. 28).

Skirt-chasers have been wrecking hearts, and the singers are done witnessing their sisters go through yet another heartbreak.

“Bad boys seem like a good idea, ‘til its too late / It seems like you’re enjoying this, like you’re doing it for fun / If you don’t love her, leave her, tell her that you’re done / Just don’t make her look dumb for loving you,” they sing on the moving chorus.

While the song's message is stern, its production is simple and gentle-spirited, allowing the stellar vocals of Maddie, Tae and Morgane to shine. It isn’t a rollicking in-your-face "Gunpowder and Lead" or "Before He Cheats"-esque warning, but more in the vein of the duo’s smash hit, "Die From a Broken Heart."

An eight-track collection, Through the Madness Vol. 1 includes "Madness," "Strangers" and its feel-good lead single, "Woman You Got." The album, as Maddie & Tae share, "is the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it."

"Through the chaos of these past couple of years, especially these past couple of months for us, we learn time and time again that love is enough to carry us through,” they reflect. “We really wanted to represent that no matter how crazy the world gets or how crazy life gets, through the madness you always make it through.’

Through the Madness Vol. 1 follows Maddie & Tae’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, The Way It Feels, which features the Double-Platinum-certified No. 1 single, “Die From a Broken Heart.”

The superstar duo was slated to be kick off their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour earlier this month, but a then-pregnant Taylor Kerr was hospitalized. Last week, the singer and her songwriter/producer husband Josh Kerr announced the early arrival of their baby girl, Leighton Grace Kerr.

To Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul in a recent interview, Maddie says that Leighton “is growing and just awesome, and Tae is recovering so well."

