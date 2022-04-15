The thing about Chris Stapleton's best songs is there are no repeats. No two of these 25 hits and deep cuts copies another. In so many ways he's the most dynamic county singer of the last 25 years.

As an artist, Stapleton's rise to the top of country music's list of superstars has been nothing short of meteoric: Following his now-legendary 2015 CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake, the singer-songwriter's star instantly shot upward. No longer simply a critical darling, Stapleton was winning armloads of awards and selling out major venues, too.

In reality, though, Stapleton's rise to the top took years. Prior to releasing his own debut album, Traveller, in 2015, he penned dozens of songs, for everyone from George Strait to Adele. A favorite of the Nashville artist community for his ability to craft a lyric, Stapleton's fame as an artist is due in part to those songwriting skills: Pair his writing with his incredible voice and guitar-playing, and it's magic.

Stapleton has released only four studio albums, but paring down a list of his 25 best songs proves difficult, mostly because it's tempting to want to list all of them as his best work. Click the links to listen to — and feel — his finest moments from the studio.

