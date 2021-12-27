For country stars, one of the best parts of finding success in the music industry is being able to support the people that they love the most, and no one knows the joy of giving back better than Chris Young. The superstar surprised his dad with the Christmas gift of a lifetime this holiday season: A brand-new pickup truck.

"My dad has been driving the same truck for well over a decade," Young explains on social media, alongside video footage of his dad's reaction to seeing his Christmas present parked in his driveway. "I decided he needed a new one this year. I love you dad!"

Young's dad is visibly shocked and overcome with emotion as he sees his Christmas surprise, and the two men share a long hug in the clip. Michael Bublé's rendition of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" plays in the background.

Young has long had a well-documented, loving relationship with his dad, who's technically his stepfather. In 2011, he told CMT that the man he calls "dad" has long been an inspiration to him, especially when it comes to showing him how to take care of his family.

"He is the total, ultimate man," Young said at the time. "The dude trumps me all the time. I can’t top some of the stuff he’s done. When I was like 11 or 12, he asked my mom to marry him on Valentine’s Day. He got down on one knee, then called us all downstairs and asked her kids if he could marry her. Even the little stuff that he does all the time makes me think, ’Oh, crap. I’ll ever be able to beat that.’"

Giving back to the family members who supported him early on is something that Young has in common with his friend and duet partner Kane Brown, who joined Young in his latest chart-topper, "Famous Friends."

After Brown's mom had what the singer describes as a "pretty crappy birthday" a few years ago — she was scared he'd been injured the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, and then her car was repoed — the singer surprised her with a brand-new car. Brown has long been open about what an important figure his mom was to him when he was growing up, explaining that the family sometimes lived in their car during tough times when they had nowhere else to go.

In addition to providing happy surprises for his family, Young has also used social media to bring joy to strangers. Earlier in 2021, he joined TikTok star Lexy Burke on a do-good adventure in downtown Nashville, dropping $2,000 in a tip jar for two musicians playing in a bar on the city's Lower Broadway.