The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the SE Wyoming mountains could get a foot or more of snow, while more strong winds are expected throughout the region in coming days.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning [12/26]:

Snow will continue across the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges today through Monday where they may see another foot of snow. High Wind Warnings are also in effect for much of the area today and tonight. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible at times especially after the frontal passage.