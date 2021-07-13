City Gives Tips to Reduce Plastic Bag Use

The City of Laramie has recently given residents several tips on what to do with their plastic grocery bags.

The tips are as follows:

Reduce the amount of bags you have by switching to reusable shopping bags.

Reuse bags. There are numerous reuse options, such as using them for a trash bag or to pick up after pets.

Recycle plastic bags and other plastic film products at participating stores.

To find a store that recycles plastic bags and film, download the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling”.