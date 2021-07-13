City Gives Tips to Reduce Plastic Bag Use
The City of Laramie has recently given residents several tips on what to do with their plastic grocery bags.
The tips are as follows:
- Reduce the amount of bags you have by switching to reusable shopping bags.
- Reuse bags. There are numerous reuse options, such as using them for a trash bag or to pick up after pets.
- Recycle plastic bags and other plastic film products at participating stores.
To find a store that recycles plastic bags and film, download the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling”.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.