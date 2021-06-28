Fourth of July Won’t Impact Cheyenne Trash & Recycle Pick Up

Trash and recycle pick up scheduled for next Monday, July 5, will take place as normally scheduled, the City of Cheyenne announced Monday.

Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) and the Solid Waste office as well as the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed on July 5.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station and the Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will remain open for drop off.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.