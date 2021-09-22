City Living Site Names Cheyenne as Best Place to Live in Wyoming

We kind of knew this already, but it's nice to have a national website confirm the obvious. Cheyenne was named the best place to live in Wyoming by a city living website.

I came across this share by HomeiA on Vimeo. It counts down (or up?) the top 10 cities in Wyoming. HomeiA is a site dedicated to ranking quality of life in different parts of the country.

They boil their metrics down to 4 key areas:

Taxes

Climate

Safety

Appeal

I'm not sure exactly what "appeal" is, but my wife advised that I should get some. (*rim shot*) That's a different story for another day.

Here's what they shared about why Cheyenne is #1:

Cost of Living: <1% below the U.S. national average

<1% below the U.S. national average Home price to income ratio: $214,300/$64,598 = 3.32 (buying homes is affordable)

$214,300/$64,598 = 3.32 (buying homes is affordable) Income to rent ratio: $64,598/$10,980 = 5.88 (renting homes is affordable)

I'd like to speak with them about rent and buying homes affordability. That's news to my family.

Laramie should be happy, too, as HomeiA rated them at #5 in Wyoming.

I have to confess that most internet rankings are meaningless to me, but I did like this one and not just because they rated Cheyenne and Laramie so high. The conclude their best of list saying that Wyoming is calling and if you answer, you won't regret it. I could not agree more.

