Announced in a press release, Governor Mark Gordon signed an executive order allowing vehicles carrying hay in Wyoming to operate outside of regular operating hours and carry larger loads on highways and roads.

The order allows oversized loads of baled livestock feed to apply for a permit in order to operate two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset.

The permit also authorizes oversize baled livestock feed loads up to 12 feet in width or 15 feet in height, with additional lighting on the vehicles also required for public safety.

This is because, as the order states, large portions of Wyoming are currently being affected by drought.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 96.8% of the state is experiencing moderate drought, 63.9% is experiencing severe drought, and 26.9% of Wyoming is currently experiencing extreme drought, compared to 8.7% of the state undergoing extreme drought on June 29.

Currently, 194.6 million acres of crops across the U.S. are experiencing drought conditions, with 27 states experiencing moderate drought or worse.

The permits are valid for transporting to a destination within Wyoming or another state that has declared an emergency for livestock feed.

The executive order does not grant authority for any vehicle to exceed weight limits, posted bridge limits, or size restrictions on any road.

Permits can be obtained from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, with the order currently expiring on November 30.