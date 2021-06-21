City of Laramie Rescheduled Arial Application Against Mosquitos

The City of Laramie has rescheduled the aerial application of Dibrom in the rural areas of the city to Tuesday, June 22, beginning at 8 pm.

This application is targeted to control both nuisance and vector mosquitoes. The aerial application will be conducted during the evening hours to coordinate with the peak of mosquito activity.

Three areas are scheduled for treatment:

Southwest of the city limits along Highway 230 and the Big Laramie River drainage

West of the City limit between the Big Laramie River on the South, Interstate 80 on the north, and the Laramie Regional Airport on the west

north of the City limit between Welsh lane and 45th street including the area of the City wastewater treatment plant and the City landfill

The application will be rescheduled to take place on June 23 if inclement weather prevents the application on June 22.