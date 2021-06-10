Mosquito Fogging This Weekend In Laramie

Due to the windy conditions in the evenings, there have been delays in the adult mosquito control applications this week.

Because of this, the City of Laramie Mosquito Control Program is planning on making up the applications over the weekend if conditions allow.

Get our free mobile app

On the evenings of Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, mosquito control fogging crews will be applying Zenivex E4 ULV in residential areas, parks, and recreation areas beginning at 9 pm.

Fogging trucks will operate with a continuous amber strobe light on the cab as a caution device for motorists and pedestrians.