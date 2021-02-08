Clarice, the new TV series that continues the events of The Silence of the Lambs (not to be confused with Hannibal, the TV series that explored the events prior to The Silence of the Lambs) premieres on CBS this week. And just in case people thought the show was just about some random woman named Clarice, the new trailer for the show makes it quite clear exactly which Clarice this is: Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs.

This new ad features actress Rebecca Breeds, who plays Clarice on the show, reciting the character’s famous monologue about trying to save some spring lambs from a farm slaughter. (This, if you did not know, is where the title The Silence of the Lambs comes from.) It also features an appearance from the distinctive moth from The Silence of the Lambs poster. Watch the teaser below:

You can compare Rebecca Breeds’ version of the monologue with Jodie Foster’s Clarice in the clip below. The voice is pretty close!

Here’s Clarice’s synopsis:

‘The lambs were screaming. I tried to free them. I thought if I could save just one... but he was so heavy. I couldn't save the lamb. But I will never stop trying.’ Thirty years after ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ the silence is over.

Clarice premieres on Thursday, February 11 at 10PM ET on CBS (and on CBS All Access).