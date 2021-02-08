Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Over the years, I have grown to appreciate the Super Bowl commercials almost as much as the game itself. This year's Super Bowl was somewhat of a blowout, so the commercials were very welcome at my house.

I liked Jeep's commercial with Bruce Springsteen because it was good for the American spirit. Seeing Dolly Parton in a commercial for Squarespace, and re-working her iconic song "9 to 5" to "5 to 9," was really cool. Seeing Wayne and Garth doing an updated Wayne's World was my second favorite 2021 Super Bowl commercial.

But my favorite had to be the T-Mobile commercial with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. At first it was a hard to follow along what was happening, but after like five seconds I was in and I thought it was hilarious. Not only was it cool to see them together in a TV commercial, the story they created about Gwen wanting to find a man and getting set up with Blake was not too far from reality.

All in all, I would say that there was some really good Super Bowl commercials this year, it didn't disappoint. Was Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Super Bowl commercial your favorite? If not, what was?

