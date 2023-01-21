CMT Reveals 2023 Next Women of Country

CMT has announced its 2023 Next Women of Country class. The program is now in its 10th year of highlighting up-and-coming female artists in country music, and this year's class features 16 artists, the largest in the program's history.

The CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2023 is as follows: Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Catie Offerman, Georgia Webster, Julie Williams, Kasey Tyndall, Kimberly Kelly, Mackenzie Carpenter, MaRynn Taylor, Megan Moroney, O.N.E The Duo, Pillbox Patti and Roberta Lea.

CMT revealed its Class of 2023 on Tuesday (Jan. 17) during an event at City Winery in Nashville. Past CMT Women of Country members Brittney Spencer, Brooke Eden, Caitlyn Smith, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton were in attendance to help welcome the new members. Songwriter Nicolle Galyon was also a guest at the event.

Members of CMT's Next Women of Country will receive promotion on CMT's platforms, access to "social impact and artist advocacy opportunities" through CMT's Equal Play Initiative and the Change Agent·cy and opportunities to perform at fan-focused showcases at the City Winery Nashville, among other benefits.

“Each year, it’s extremely gratifying to welcome a new wave of fiercely independent females to our Next Women of Country program, all of whom are blazing their own paths and playing by their own rules,” says Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT. “Tonight we’re introducing our largest class of inductees ever as we celebrate with the return of our first in-person event in over three years — and this group of accomplished artists is absolutely worth the wait!”

