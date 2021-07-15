Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, George Strait and more of the top stars in country music will come together to salute Charley Pride's life and musical legacy in an upcoming television special on CMT.

According to a press release, CMT Giants: Charley Pride will feature an all-star lineup that will "celebrate his most legendary hits," including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, son Dion Pride, Brooks, Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs featuring Robert Randolph and Reyna Roberts, Mickey Guyton and Wynonna Judd.

Pride's wife, Rozene Pride, will also appear along with McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Neal McCoy and Nolan Ryan to "share their personal memories and reflect on Charley’s lasting legacy."

The 90-minute special will include musical performances, interviews and rare archival photographs, interspersed with "clips and commentary from Charley Pride himself."

Pride scored a long string of 52 Top 10 country hits over the course of several decades. His No. 1 hits included "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'," "I'd Rather Love You," "I'll Be Leaving Alone" and many more.

He became country music’s first Black superstar, as well as the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Pride died in December of 2020 at the age of 86 after contracting COVID-19.

“I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride," Rozene Pride states. "He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years.”

“It’s an incredibly great honor to celebrate Charley Pride’s career from the perspective of those who knew him best - his friends, family and peers,” says Margaret Comeaux, who is serving as executive producer for CMT. “As a true ‘giant’ in country music, Charley serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time.”

CMT Giants: Charley Pride is slated to premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 9PM ET exclusively on CMT.

Country Artists Who've Battled Coronavirus