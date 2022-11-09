The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through.

"We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

The NWS says it will be "very cold" tonight through Friday morning, with overnight lows tonight in the low teens, highs struggling to get into the upper 20s Thursday, and Friday morning lows in the low single digits.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

8/7PM: Greetings! Three day forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, calls for snow beginning west Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. As the front moves east Wednesday night, snow will be common across the area. We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas. Very cold Thursday with highs struggling to get into the upper 20s. Overnight lows Wednesday night in the low teens, with Friday morning lows in the low single digits.

Unfortunately, it looks like the cold weather will be sticking around.

Next week's forecast calls for well below normal temperatures and near-normal chances for snow across much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

"Get ready for some cold air," the NWS said. "Now may be the time to stock up on heating fuel if you can."

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

8/430PM: Greetings! The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook today for mid November 2022. The forecast calls for well Below-Normal Temperatures and Near-Normal Precipitation for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for 14-18 November. Looks like a large low pressure system will park itself across the central U.S., allowing cold Canadian air to drop south into most of the country. Near normal chances for snow accompany this colder air across much of southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Get ready for some cold air! Now may be the time to stock up on heating fuel if you can. For the extended 8-14 Day Outlook, a Below Normal Temperature and Near-Normal to Below-Normal Precipitation pattern is forecast. Use link to see the 8-14 Day outlook: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/814day/.