NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark.

It will be a cold start to the work week, with highs in the lower 30s Monday and highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday.

High temperatures for mid-November typically range from 42 to 48 degrees in southeast Wyoming and 50 to 53 degrees in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The NWS says the region could also see snow Monday and Tuesday, but accumulations should be light.

