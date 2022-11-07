Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?

When you think of elk, you typically think of them in the mountains or in open spaces roaming around doing elk things but on a trampoline? Not so much.

As crazy as it sounds, that's exactly what happened over the weekend in Evergreen when a gentleman spotted a group of elk surrounding...a trampoline. Apparently, was working on its routine when it got stuck inside and they were either trying to help it or make fun of their adventurous friend inside.

YouTube/Greg Chase

I mean, the sight itself is just comical as the elk probably was wondering what the heck it got itself into on this bouncy thing.

The people rolling the video's reaction went from concern, to comedic as the elk searched for a way to get out. Thankfully, the elk figured it out and no person or elk was injured in the incident.

Typically in this kind of situation, it's important to not get too close to the animals and if you see an animal in danger, the safest and most effective way to help it is to call authorities or wildlife officials but thankfully, this elk figured it out and got a nice (entertaining) workout in with no harm done.

