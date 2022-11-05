Laramie Makes it Six Straight 4A Swim Titles in 2022 [VIDEOS]

It may be a new head coach but it was the same result for Laramie, who captured the Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship on Saturday.

This is six straight titles for the Lady Plainsmen, who scored 240 points and won only two events in the swim meet. They beat Cheyenne Central (222) by 18 points, which was Laramie’s closest margin of victory since the streak started in 2017. Campbell County took third place at 197.

First-year head coach Tamara Bretting, who was named the Class 4A Coach of the Year, said even though it wasn’t a perfect state swim meet, it was very close, and that’s what they had to have to win another title.

LHS used their depth to prevail for their latest championship. Senior Ashlyn Mathes was the only Laramie swimmer that won an event. She captured the 200 and 500 freestyle races by comfortable margins. The Lady Plainsmen took the lead in the 500 freestyle, where they placed three in the top six. They played second, third, and fourth in the three relays and added seven more top-six finishes. LHS also had ten swimmers place in the consolation finals which added to the final point total.

Mathes shared the Class 4A Athlete of the Year award. WyoPreps discussed the team win, her wins, the award, and more.

Laramie team captains Maya Peterson and Kenna Davis tried to put into words the feeling of winning another title and what helped them to that victory.

The only other swimmer that won two events was Chayse Schierkolk from Kelly Walsh. She won the two sprint freestyle races, the 50 and 100 free. WyoPreps will have more on here in a separate feature story. Schierkolk was also named the Class 4A Athlete of the Meet and shared Athlete of the Year with Mathes from Laramie.

Runner-up Cheyenne Central won the most events with four. They took first place in the medley relay. Brinkley Lewis won diving. Emily Meares captured the 100 fly by .08 seconds. The last win was Izzy DeLay in the 100 breaststroke.

Campbell County placed first in two events. Skye Rehard won the 200 IM by .06 seconds. The Camels also won the 400 freestyle relay.

Jackson won a pair of events. They touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle relay, and freshman Amaya Olivieri won the 100 backstroke race by .46 seconds.

Cheyenne Central’s Talan Premer was chosen as the Class 4A Assistant Coach of the Year.