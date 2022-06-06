Colorado Law Could Move Wyoming Closer To Eliminating Time Change

A bill that has been signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis could move Wyoming closer to staying on Daylight Saving Time all year, although there are still some hurdles that would have to be cleared for that to happen.

According to the Denver Post, House Bill 1297, keeping Colorado on Daylight Saving Time all year, was signed into law by Gov. Polis on Thursday. Before the Colorado law could take effect, four other states in the Mountain Time Zone would have to do the same and congress would have to give permission.

So what does this have to do with Wyoming? The 2020 Wyoming Legislature passed legislation (later signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon) that would keep Wyoming on Daylight Saving Time year-round if several conditions were met.

The original version of the bill would have had Wyoming request permission from the federal government to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round if the states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Utah passed similar bills.

But the Senate amended the bill to require that Wyoming and three other "western states" passed such legislation. The bill defined those states as North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Montana. As of right now, Utah, Colorado and Montana have passed such legislation. The situation in Idaho is somewhat murky at this point, as that state has passed legislation that applies only to the northern part of the state making Daylight Saving Time permanent, according to Landline media. Whether northern Idaho counts as a "state' for the purposes of the Wyoming and Colorado laws is probably questionable at best. But if the Idaho law were to be extended to the southern part of that state, that would apparently fulfill the criteria laid out in both the Wyoming and Colorado laws for multi-state action to move the Daylight Saving Time bill forward. The next step presumably would be to ask for permission from Congress. But this whole process could become a moot point if a federal bill creating year-round Daylight Saving Time becomes law. A bill doing that has already passed the U.S. Senate. But at last report, the U.S. House had not acted on the legislation. If both houses of Congress approve the measure, it would then go on to President Biden, who could either sign the legislation or veto the bill.