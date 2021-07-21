Colorado Officer Chases a Bear Away From People & Into the Woods

There is a famous saying that goes: "there's a thin line between bravery and stupidity". As a man that appreciates what police do on a daily basis to keep us safe, I don't want to judge this incident too harshly.

*First, fair warning, but some of the language in this video may be offensive to some viewers.*

Let's start at the beginning. A new video recently posted to the viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, appears to shows a police officer (which should not be confused with a park ranger), in Telluride, Colorado, chasing a bear, on foot, away from the townsfolk.

While this was definitely brave, I would not advise anyone to try this at home.

Not being familiar with the area, I can't say for sure wether or not the officer in question is trained on how to handle wildlife (like bears), but as an apex predator, bears are not known to be the scary type.

The video is only seven seconds long which leaves you wondering what happened before and after the camera started recording. I would love to know this entire story. Although the caption from the video does shed some more light on the incident. It states:

I was sitting at the Oak in telluride having a drink and everyone’s dogs started barking and people were grabbing their kids. Then we saw the bear run through town across the street and head towards the river trail next to chairlift 8 (oak st lift) . followed by Jeff the notoriously hot marshal in telluride. I asked him after he came back from chasing the bear if he ended up using the taser and he said no, he just chased the bear off into the woods.

One thing is for certain though, the commentary for the video makes it so much better.

