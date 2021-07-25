I am embarrassed to say it, but I am jealous of a dog. I can't remember the last time that I've had a good massage and there are canines getting them now! Life is not fair.

Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently posted footage of a Loveland, Colorado, Rottweiler getting the pampered treatment with one of those handheld massagers. Although the video was posted on Friday, July 23rd, 2021, the footage was originally take close to Christmas 2020 (December 20th, 2020, to be exact).

Along with the adorable 30-second video was a caption that read:

I bought my dad a massage tool for Christmas, and he decided to try it on his dog. She loves it! I think she gets as much use out of it as he does!

Although the video description calls the Rottweiler a "pup", it's kind of hard to really tell if that was a term of endearment or meant in the literal sense. The average adult Rottweiler weighs between 110 and 130 pounds, but even as pups, they're huge pooches.

One thing is for sure, this dog is well taken care of, and why wouldn't it be? After all, everyone knows that dogs are man's best friend.

