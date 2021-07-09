‘Complicated’ Search For Hiker Missing Near Wyoming Border Continues

Authorities in Montana are continuing the search for a hiker who has been missing since the Fourth of July Weekend.

Red Lodge Fire and Rescue announced on Thursday that a National Guard helicopter has joined in the "complicated" search for 23-year-old Tatum Morell.

Get our free mobile app

Morrell reportedly has experience exploring the backcountry, though authorities say the recent trip was her first into the Beartooth Mountains. Morell planned to summit five peaks over as many days.

But searchers have determined that Morrell left her tent on July 2 to summit a 12,000-foot peak and never returned.

On Thursday, searchers expanded their search beyond the original 15 square miles in case Morell became disoriented or had to retreat from high altitude due to weather.

According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, while Morell's family and other rescuers appreciate offers to help with the search, the area is extremely challenging and "requires extensive mountain experience and skill."

Rescuers say they have adequate resources to continue search efforts.

Morell is an engineering graduate student at Montana State University in Bozeman.