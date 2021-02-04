SAR Crews Rescue Lost Wyoming Snowmobilers

Steve Frost, Think Stock

Search and rescue crews helped get three lost snowmobilers out of the Sierra Madre Range in Carbon County early Sunday.

According to a Carbon County Sheriff's Office news release, search and rescue crews were called at roughly 5 a.m. Sunday morning for the three lost snowmobilers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A couple hours later, crews were on their way to GPS coordinates provided to them.

At roughly 8:10 a.m., search crews were in the approximate area of the lost skiers, so five members went into a creek drainage to attempt to rescue them. Not long after, they were escorted back to their vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

 

Filed Under: Carbon County Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue, snow mobilers
Categories: Wyoming
Back To Top