‘Constantine 2’ Still Happening Despite New DC Universe

When James Gunn unveiled the new DC Universe last week, it contained ten new projects; five movies and five shows. They included a new Superman movie, a new Batman and Robin movie, a Swamp Thing movie, the Authority, and Supergirl movies, plus TV shows for Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller, Green Lantern, and the Amazons of Themyscira.

But that list of projects did not include one of the more eagerly awaited sequels in the DC multiverse, one that had been announced just a few months earlier, right before Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios: Constantine 2, a sequel to the horror action film starring Keanu Reeves as DC’s magical anti-hero John Constantine. Given the fact that several DC projects had been shelved or canceled when Gunn and Safran came on board, and given their plan to create an interconnected universe of movies and shows, the fact that they never mentioned Constantine 2 did not seem to bode well for the project, which Reeves has been trying to get off the ground for years, and would continue the story from a film made more than 17 years ago.

But Entertainment Weekly now reports that a “spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed” that the film is “not scrapped.” Gunn did say in his announcements last week that any movies or shows that are planned that don’t fit into his new DC universe — projects like The Batman - Part II or the upcoming Joker sequel — will be dubbed “Elseworlds” films. So Constantine 2 could conceivably fall under that banner as well.

The fact that this film might happen at all remains a very surprising turn of events, particularly since just a few months ago, Keanu was moping on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert over the fact that he couldn’t get the movie to happen. Of course, just because Warners claims it’s happening now doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed to see it. At this point we still don’t have anything close to a confirmed release date for the project.

