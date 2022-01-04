Keanu Reeves to Star In Scorsese Produced ‘Devil in the White City’ Series

Hulu's upcoming series The Devil in the White City may have found its star. According to Deadline, Keanu Reeves is now in talks to play the lead role in the TV adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel. The plot follows the real-life story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and Henry H. Holmes (a pharmacist and serial killer), whose paths intertwine at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

Martin Scorsese has been attached to The Devil in the White City for years — it was originally conceived as a feature film after Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the novel all the way back in 2010. Now, both Scorsese and DiCaprio will be involved moving forward as executive producers. Todd Field is set to direct the first two episodes of the limited series. Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher are also on board as executive producers.

It's unclear which of the two roles — Burnham or Holmes — Reeves will play. Will he be a brilliant architect, or a devious serial killer? Still, having Reeves join the cast is a huge step forward for the long-delayed The Devil in the White City. For decades, Reeves has been an in-demand actor, but with the release of The Matrix Resurrections, he's somehow become even more high-profile.

While Burnham is renowned for bringing the 1893 Chicago World's Fair to life, Holmes is notorious for constructing his "Murder Castle" — an elaborate labyrinthine building disguised as a hotel — where he would commit several murders.

