Cooler, Rainy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting a cooling trend with some rain likely in southeast Wyoming going into this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Solid and welcomed rain chances next 48 hours that will start early this afternoon, linger overnight, and with another round of showers and storms again on Friday associated with a cold front moving through the region. Much cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching into the upper 60s to lower 70s and even more cloud cover. A few strong storms could be possible this afternoon across the Nebraska Panhandle for gusty winds and small hail. For all updated weather forecasts, visit us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the Web at www.weather.gov/cys.

