What Jobs Did Country Stars Have Before They Got Famous?

Country stars live glamorous lives -- stylists, tour buses, catering, sold-out shows and television appearances -- but it hasn't always been glitz and glory for your favorite artists. In fact, many had to work jobs that were downright awful, greasy and smelly before they got to where they are today.

Faith Hill served up burgers and fries at an extremely famous fast food joint, and, judging from her experience there, she probably doesn't show up in their drive-thru very much. Once upon a time, Carrie Underwood was a gas station attendant. And Craig Campbell was in prison -- not as an inmate, but as an employee.

There many more country stars who started their careers out of the spotlight and in the daily grind: Kix Brooks, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Gretchen Wilson, Jason Aldean and more are featured in the photo gallery above. But if we're picking the worst job of the bunch, Dierks Bentley definitely tops the list. He did a job that no one would want to do because it literally stinks!

Curious about other stars' pre-fame jobs? Click through the gallery below. You'll probably agree that a music gig is much better than most of these artists' other ventures into the working world.