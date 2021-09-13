Country Music’s Top 10 Party Songs
Country music and partying are a natural fit. Fortunately, there are plenty of great party songs in country music to provide the soundtrack to your good time.
Whether you're going out on the town or headed down to the lake, or all your rowdy friends are coming over tonight, there's a country song that fits your needs:
- 10
"My Kinda Party"Jason Aldean
After a long week of hard work, there's nothing a redneck Romeo enjoys more than getting cleaned up for his tan-legged Juliet, encouraging her to give up the car keys, then guiding her down to the riverside where moonshine and a one-night rodeo await. Nothing says romance like the mud-soaked tires kickin' up the Georgia clay and the Muscadine wine flowing freely. Okay, so it's not exactly a Shakespeare play, but it is a story as old as time.
- 9
"Party Crowd"David Lee Murphy
Nice of Murphy to spare the feelings of his ex by taking off, so she doesn't have to see just how brokenhearted he is now that it's over. Still, there are two things misery loves: company to commiserate with and a good ol' honky-tonk song in which to drown one's sorrows. What choice did he have but to head for the nearest watering hole, where thick smoke and plenty of booze flowing are essential?
- 8
"American Saturday Night"Brad Paisley
The Irish aren't the only ones who can throw down. The American melting pot is chock full of ingredients that have been cultivated all over the world and have found their way to our shores. The recipes may be different, but the results are the same -- a shared experience that's fun any night of the week.
- 7
"Down on the Farm"Tim McGraw
Fifteen years before Aldean and friends congregated for their party (see No. 10), McGraw and his fun-loving pals were out standing in their field, where a bonfire was blazing, coolers were open and tailgates were down. The only rules were "don't mess with the bull" and "stay out of that hay," but it's a safe bet that by the end of the night, both of those rules had been broken. But what happens down on the farm stays down on the farm.
- 6
"Party for Two"Shania Twain
Talk about an exclusive guest list! Even though he resists at first, Billy Currington acquiesces eventually and accepts Twain's sexy invite (you didn't really think he'd refuse, did you?). The same goes for Mark McGrath, who contributed vocals to the pop version of this tune, but it's the version with Currington that country fans love.
- 5
"Am I the Only One"Dierks Bentley
"Am I the only one who wants to have fun tonight?" Bentley asks in the chorus of this song that encourages friends to get a little sideways. Country fans everywhere assured Bentley that he was not alone, making the song into a party hit.
- 4
"Here for the Party"Gretchen Wilson
It's not a party until somebody's been tossed out or roughed up, and when Wilson's on the guest list, you can pretty much count on both. The singer's party essentials include beer and Jack Daniel's, a long line of cowboys and a "ball-bustin' band." With a penchant for trash talk and an eye on rowdy romance, however, if things don't go her way, the band may not be the only ones ready to do some physical damage.
- 3
"All About Tonight"Blake Shelton
No matter how many clubs he visits or how many girls he dances with, the key to Shelton's carefree evening is knowing that things could get nasty in the morning. He's armed himself with feel-good pills and several ounces of prevention in the form of red Gatorade that will stem the harmful effects of a rowdy night on the town. He and his wild buddies have probably seen The Hangover enough to know that they don't want to relive it, but there's not much that's going to keep them from partying all night.
- 2
"All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight"Hank Williams Jr.
Country's original party animal jump-started many a countrified soiree with this 1984 hit, and although it may be missing from football on Monday nights these days, it was really made for Fridays and Saturdays anyway. In 1981, with "All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down," Williams Jr. bemoaned the fact that he and many of his fellow country outlaws had quit their wild ways, but clearly that was not the case.
- 1
"Good Time"Alan Jackson
Jackson isn't exactly the first guy you think of when it comes to country's biggest-partying stars, but even the more mild-mannered country artists like to cut loose once in a while. And when he does so, Jackson likes a "shot of tequila / Beer on tap / Sweet Southern woman sittin' on my lap" -- which sounds more like a great time to us.