Country music is as American as football / apple pie / insert-any-other-cliche-phrase-here, so it makes sense that, from time to time, the genre's artists would don some patriotic clothing. While a few country artists only wear the American flag on special occasions, others will pull out a patriotic jacket, tank top or guitar whenever the mood strikes them.

Some of the photos in the above gallery come from post-9/11 remembrances or concerts; however, Carrie Underwood wore a tank top modeled after the flag years later. Reba McEntire‘s stars-and-stripes dress is somewhat famous, while Keith Urban wins the award for the best-looking international star to put on red, white and blue.

Click through the gallery below to see which acts have shown their patriotic pride through their clothing choices:

WATCH: Unforgettable Country Music Military Moments