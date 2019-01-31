What do Patsy Cline, Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley all have in common? If you can believe it, these three country stars have never won a Grammy!

For more than 60 years, the Grammy Awards have been the great equalizer across musical genres. From country to hip-hop to R&B, the Grammys transcend mainstream popularity statuses and Top 40 charts, honoring many artists who have become household names ... and many whom viewers hear about for the first time when they take the stage to accept their award.

But as inclusive as the Grammys can be, not everyone can be a winner. Some of the greatest country artists have never taken home a coveted golden gramophone. Artists who have broken attendance records at their live shows. Artists who have written over 36 Top 10 songs. Even artists who have been nominated for a Grammy 14 times. They may very well deserve it, but none of these amazing country acts has ever actually won!

Flip through the photo gallery below to learn more about eight major country names who have never won a Grammy ... although we bet you thought they did!

