Country music fans, the wait is finally over.

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Colorado's largest country music festival, Country Jam unveiled its star-studded 2023 lineup.

Country Jam is notorious for booking some of the biggest names in the industry every year, and next year's festival lineup looks no different.

Who's performing at Country Jam 2023?

As per the Oct. 12 announcement via Country Jam, here's a list of who is set to perform at the 2023 festival:

Headliners

Country Jam's 2023 headliners include

Jason Aldean

Blake Shelton

Cody Johnson

Additional Performers

Also set to rock the stage at Colorado's Country Jam in 2023 include:

Dustin Lynch

Lainey Wilson

Whiskey Myers

Morgan Wade

Tracy Byrd

Ian Munsick

Randall King

Runaway Jane

Eddie Montgomery

Shane Profitt

with even more acts to be announced.

When do Country Jam tickets go on sale?

Festival passes, including general admission tickets, VIP tickets, parking, and access to campsites, will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Oct. 21; once on sale, you can purchase yours at CountyJam.com.

About Country Jam

Country Jam is a three-day country music festival featuring 20+ bands on two stages, surrounded by Colorado’s awe-inspiring red rock landscape.

Country Jam 2023 will take place from Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Mack, CO, which is just outside of Grand Junction.

"Come see the biggest stars in country music while you camp and celebrate with all of your friends & family under the stars. Music. Memories. CO mountains."

For more information about Colorado's biggest country music party, visit countryjam.com.

