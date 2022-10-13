The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area.

That's according to a task force media release posted on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

According to the post, the task force has been conducting a long-term investigation into a drug trafficking ring believed to be selling cocaine. The release says the investigation also turned up the presence of firearms in conjunction with drug sales.

On October 5th, law enforcement agencies working with the task force served search warrants in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Frederick.

The release says the warrants turned up the following:

.4 pounds of cocaine ($64,000 street value)

3.3 grams of fentanyl

17 firearms (1 suspected ghost gun)

$44,000 in US Currency

340 tabs of LSD

500 Xanax pills

5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

Narcotics distribution equipment

The following people were arrested (shown in above photos):

Tray Renfro (03/12/1995) of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants: 4 counts Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance (DF2 & DF3) and 2 counts Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2 & DF3). Bond is $250,000. Jose Angel Morales-Acevedo (06/21/2001) of Loveland was arrested for warrants: 2 counts Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance (DF2) and 5 counts Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2). Bond is $300,000. Josue Hernandez-Tremillo (02/28/1993) of Frederick was arrested for warrants: 5 counts Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance (DF2), Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2), and 6 counts Distribute Controlled Substance (DF2). Bond is $300,000. Cheyenne Lakoda Merlino (05/17/2001) of Loveland was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute (DF2), Special Offender (DF1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO), and Child Abuse (M2). Bond was set at $25,000 and she bonded out on October 6. Aaron Marez (06/15/1996) of Loveland was arrested on October 6 for warrants: 4 counts Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2) and 4 counts Distribution of Controlled Substance (DF2). Bond was set at $1,000 and he bonded out on October 6.

Several other suspects are still being sought, according to the release.