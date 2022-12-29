Have party, need music? This country party songs playlist includes the best party jams from the 2000s, plus many from the '90s, '80s and beyond.

Who is your ultimate country party playlist artist? He, she or they are likely included on this list of 50 great songs for a house party, beach party, campfire party or whatever party. Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Aldean? Of course!

Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney? You'll find both below and by tapping play on the above playlist. The most contemporary songs come from hitmakers Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and the Cadillac Three while the oldest songs come from artists including Alabama, John Denver and Jimmy Buffett.

Country music is as essential to your party as cold drinks and good food, so don't mess around with your playlist. These songs offer a set-it-and-forget-it kind of listening experience that will amplify your party while only mildly irritating your Boomer neighbors. If they're cool, they'll come join you and know all the words to "Family Tradition."

