Ryan Seacrest Throws Lighthearted Shade at CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Show

Ryan Seacrest threw some subtle shade at New Year's Eve TV competitor CNN, whose New Year's Eve Live show is hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

According to People, Seacrest told EW that he supports CNN's decision to cut back on alcohol served to the hosts this year.

"I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN," Seacrest said.

Notably, last year's broadcast saw Cohen throw his own not-so-subtle shade at Seacrest and ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve when he was "overserved."

"If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," Cohen said at the time.

Seacrest joked to EW, "There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea."

He added that CNN's hosts "had something to say about my show at one point" and that he doesn't "think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking."

Reportedly, ABC's hosts won't indulge in any beverages until after 1 a.m.

However, Seacrest joked, "I might send [the CNN crew] some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."

But despite the new direction, Cohen apparently doesn't plan on cutting back too much, as he said in November to People, "I'm happy to cocktail it up. I think people enjoy seeing me feed Anderson shots and that's on the menu."

Variety previously reported that Cohen and Cooper will still be allowed to partake in the boozy tradition, but other anchors will be barred from too much alcohol this year. Apparently, the move was made in an effort to preserve the "respectability and credibility" of the channel.