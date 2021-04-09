Dogs rank up there with trains and mothers on the list of lyrical cliches in country music, so there's no surprise that ol' hound dogs dominate the handful of country songs about beloved family pets.

Examples of dogs-focused country songs include breakthrough hits by such historic heavyweights as Hank Williams and Elvis Presley, with the tradition continued by Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and others.

That said, a little digging turns up a cat George Strait pretended to love, a parrot Jerry Reed tried to bird-nap and a stable-full of horses ridden by drifting cowpokes and rodeo competitors. Thanks to these songs, National Pet Day isn't only a dog day of spring in country music!