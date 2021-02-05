Every year, when the performer for the Super Bowl halftime show is announced, fans everywhere immediately start to second-guess the choice of entertainment for the biggest gig in the world. That's especially true for country fans, since the halftime show almost always gravitates toward a giant pop star or classic rock act.

A country star hasn't performed in that slot since Shania Twain in 2003, despite the fact that country music has steadily increased its audience share and brand recognition outside the genre by leaps and bounds in recent years.

Below is a list of country performers with not only the mainstream recognition, but the live performing skills to deliver at the Super Bowl halftime show. Which of these would you most like to see? Vote as often as once an hour, and if you don't see your favorite here, be sure to let us know in the comments section below.