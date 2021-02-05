Two Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of a "very active" weather pattern in southeast Wyoming this weekend, with strong winds, heavy snow, and cold temperatures in play at various locations over the next couple of days.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday morning:

An active weather pattern is expected to persist through the weekend, with multiple weather hazards affecting different portions of our forecast area. In general, the next several days will be quite windy across much of the area, especially along and west of I-25 where several periods of wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH can be expected. In the typical wind prone areas of Arlington, Bordeaux, and the I-80 Summit, 60+ mph gusts are likely at times. Expect hazardous travel conditions for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. In addition to the wind, some light snow and areas of blowing snow will affect the Arlington and Elk Mountain areas, continuing to result in very low visibilities and icy road conditions. Snow is expected to become more widespread tonight over the high plains, particularly from east central Wyoming into the western Nebraska Panhandle. This is the area that is most likely to see accumulations in excess of 2 inches of snow tonight, in the areas shaded in orange. In the mountains, very heavy snow continues with accumulations in excess of 2 feet possible in the Snowys and Sierra Madres through Saturday night! Mountain travel remains very dangerous or impossible, and outdoor recreation could be life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions due to whiteout conditions and very low wind chills. Remember, frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Travel plans? Know before you go! Don't forget to dial 511 or check wyoroad.info or 511.Nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app