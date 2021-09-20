There are been some amazing DWTS performances from country stars throughout the years: Kellie Pickler took home the Season 16 mirror ball trophy with partner Derek Hough, while country radio DJ Bobby Bones won Season 27. However, there have also been a few major duds on the dance floor courtesy of some big country names.

Wynonna Judd, Chuck Wicks, Sara Evans and Billy Ray Cyrus have all competed on Dancing With the Stars, in addition to Pickler and Bones. Jana Kramer and Lauren Alaina have also competed on the show — during Season 23 in 2016 and Season 28 in 2019, respectively — and although they were both thisclose to becoming the second country artist to win that mirror ball trophy, they each ended up placing fourth.

Come Monday night (Sept. 20), another country artist will begin his turn on Dancing With the Stars. Jimmie Allen is competing in Season 30, looking to win over the show's judges and viewers with his moves. He'll be competing against Spice Girls member Mel C, YouTube personality and performer JoJo Siwa, NBA player Iman Shumpert and more.

Flip through the photo gallery below to reminisce about country stars' stints on Dancing With the Stars:

