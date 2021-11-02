It was a night of tribute to the British rock band Queen on Dancing With the Stars on Monday night (Sept. 1).

Jimmie Allen was back for another round to prove to fans and judges he is there to stay. The singer has juggled both his tour and prepping for every Monday night of dancing. This week he had to prove himself not just with one dance, but two.

First up was the Viennese Waltz to Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” Dressed head-to-toe in a black sequined tux, Allen performed the number with his dance partner, Emma Slater, ending with a tribute to his wife. After Allen finished, he ran over to his wife, Alexis, and handed her a bouquet of flowers.

All four judges were impressed with the performance, commenting on the growth the singer has had in completing his lines. Allen snagged two tens from the judges, earning a total of 38 out of 40 possible points.

When it came to the second performance of the night, Allen danced off to the Foxtrot against JoJo Siwa and Olivia Jade. The three dance pairs competed to Queen's “Under Pressure.” Jade swept all four judge’s bonus points, but Allen's previous score was high enough to keep him safe from elimination, and he will return next Monday when Dancing With the Stars airs again on ABC.

