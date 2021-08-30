Authorities have arrested a Texas couple for allegedly burying the body of a 5-year-old boy in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to Denver7, Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo died in a hotel room in San Antonio in late July after becoming sick. His mother, 25-year-old Nickolle Christina Aguilar, and his mother's boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Garcia, drove his body to Colorado and buried him near a Rocky Mountain National Park campsite.

Following the burial, the couple fled to Mexico before settling down in Costa Rica.

The station reports that police discovered the boy's remains in a ravine after receiving a tip from his grandmother, who had spoken to Aguilar about what had happened and was worried about the child's welfare. Officers found the couple in Miami, Florida, last week and took them into custody.

Aguilar later told investigators that her son died sometime after Garcia threw him into a wall on the night of July 24, causing him to fall to the ground in pain and vomit profusely. She claimed that she didn't report the incident because she didn't want to jeopardize her relationship with Garcia — the couple also didn't want to risk losing custody of their other children.

Denver7 reports that authorities will most likely extradite the couple to San Antonio, where they will each be formally charged with the felony of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury-death.

The Larimer County coroner has not yet released the boy's official cause of death, although the autopsy report shows evidence of trauma.