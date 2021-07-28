Rocky Mountain National Park released a statement Wednesday, July 28 that they will be requiring masks inside all park buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the National Park Service, they work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in following their direction, mask requirements will vary by park. However, it looks like Rocky Mountain National Park is one that is going to air on the side of caution.

Rocky Mountain National Park is also following the National Park Service's recommendation that they have written on their website, saying:

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask on all forms of enlosed public transportation and in healthcare settings on DOI lands.

Reservations are also still required to enter the park, and that will be in place until Oct. 11 of this year. More information on how to get a timed entry permit for a reservation is available on the National Park Service website.

National Park Service Infographic, Rocky Mountain National Park