Cowboys Open Homestand Hosting Grand Canyon on Saturday

LARAMIE -- The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days when Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first of three-straight home contests for the Pokes.

The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are hosting the annual teddy bear toss this weekend! Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to both basketball games to participate in the halftime teddy bear toss.

All stuffed animals will be donated to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

The contest will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and streamed on the Mountain West Network with Kyle Huson on the call and Steve Gosar on color.

Fans can listen to the watch the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 3-4 overall record after falling to Santa Clara in a neutral site game in Salt Lake City by a score of 89-85 in overtime on Wednesday. The Pokes are averaging 74.3 points per game and opponents are averaging 70.4. Wyoming is shooting 46 percent from the field with the opposition shooting 45 percent.

UW is hitting 9.7 threes per game to rank second in the Mountain West and is shooting 36 percent from behind the arc.

Grand Canyon has begun the season in fine form. The Antelopes own a 6-2 record and are riding a modest three-game winning streak. Grand Canyon was picked to win the Western Athletic Conference in the preseason coach’s poll, a year after finishing in a tie for fourth.

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado at 14.7 points per game. He is listed as day-to-day after missing the Santa Clara tilt with a head injury. Maldonado also adds 4.7 rebounds per game and has 20 assists on the season.

Max Agbonkpolo adds 10.7 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per contest. Noah Reynolds chips in with 10.1 points per game after scoring a career-high 25 points on Wednesday. Ethan Anderson leads the team with 26 assists with a season-high seven on Wednesday. He also adds eight points per game.

Grand Canyon in led by Jovan Blacksher Jr. He pours in 12.7 points per game to go along with 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest. Ray Harrison is the only other player averaging in double figures with 10.1 points per game. He paces the Antelopes with 2.5 assists per contest, as well.

Gabe McGlothan leads the way on the glass, collecting 9.1 rebounds per game.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against Grand Canyon 1-0 after defeating the Lopes last season in Phoenix by a score of 68-61 on November 21.

Up Next

The Pokes host Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

