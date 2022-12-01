Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!

It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.

According to the CFD Twitter channel, tickets went on sale today, December 1. But not all tickets are available. So what can you buy today?

What Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 Tickets Are Available Now?

The biggest highlight for some CFD attendees is the Frontier Nights concerts. Unfortunately, those tickets aren't available yet. They won't be up for grabs until Cheyenne Frontier Days announces the concert lineup.

However, you can purchase Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tickets, Rodeo tickets, and Carnival Armbands for CFD 2023.

How Much Do Tickets Cost This Year?

The average PBR ticket ranges from $25 to just over $100. But if you feel like some extra swanky seats, you can drop a cool $405 on a suite.

PRCA Rodeo tickets range from $25 to $100.

You can get more information on ticket pricing by visiting the CFD website or by clicking here.

When Will Frontier Nights Tickets Go On Sale?

Cheyenne Frontier Days have not announced when Frontier Nights concert tickets will go on sale. Typically, CFD waits to announce the date of sale until they've announced the concert lineup. Last year, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the Frontier Nights Concert Lineup in early March.

We'll be keeping an eye out for concert announcements and let you know the second more info comes up. Download the Y95 app for instant updates when the big announcement arrives!

