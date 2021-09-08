Cowgirl hoops announce non-conference slate

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team has announced its non-conference slate for the upcoming 2021-22 season, which rounds out its entire 2021-22 slate.

The Cowgirls will play nine out-of-conference contests and a pair of exhibitions.

In total, six of those contests will be held in Laramie. UW opens with its first exhibition against Colorado Christian Oct. 29. The Cowgirls’ second exhibition will be Nov. 5 against Colorado-Colorado Springs, Nov. 5 will also be the Mountain West Tournament Championship banner reveal ceremony.

Wyoming tips off the regular season Nov. 9 as CSU-Pueblo comes to town. Nov. 13, the Cowgirls welcome Wichita State to the Arena-Auditorium. UW’s first road contest of the season comes Nov. 18 at Missouri-Kansas City before welcoming Chadron State Nov. 22.

Nov. 26 and 27, the Cowgirls will head south to Denver for its annual Thanksgiving Tournament. Wyoming will face DU and Tulane at the tournament. The Cowgirls open the last month of 2021 at Gonzaga on Dec. 3. Dec. 12 against North Dakota State will be the home non-conference finale for the Cowgirls, while Dec. 22 closes non-conference play at Nebraska.

All home weekday non-conference games are slated for 6:30 p.m., starts, except for the season opener against CSU-Pueblo, which starts at 11 a.m., and will be Kid’s Day in Laramie. The Nov. 13 contest against Wichita State begins at 2 p.m., while Dec. 12 vs. NDSU tips at 1 p.m.

In addition to the non-conference games, the defending Mountain West Tournament champions will play 18 Mountain West games. The conference schedule was announced back in August.

* University of Wyoming press release

