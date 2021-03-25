PODCAST: There was one UW player taking part in an NFL Pro Day

CHEYENNE -- No, Wyoming is not having an official NFL Pro Day. With nearly every player coming back, including seniors, thanks to an NCAA eligibility waiver, the Cowboys are fully focused on the upcoming spring football slate, beginning April 6 in Laramie.

That is except for one.

Senior fullback Skyler Miller took part in a virtual pro day Saturday. He still maneuvered through cone drills, ran the 40-yard dash and lifted 225 pounds as many times as he could. He finished with 33 reps, by the way.

The Torrington native said he gave himself a "B+" for his performance.

Miller also talked about why he decided to forgo his extra year, his thoughts on blocking for Nico Evans and Xazavian Valladay and the future of this UW program. You can catch that all right HERE on this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast.

Jared Newland and I also put a bow on the Wyoming Cowgirls brief stint at the NCAA Tournament, the Buffalo Bills adding yet another familiar face and where the three UW free agents could land as NFL players are on the move.

We also touched on my ongoing series "Breaking down the 'Boys" as spring football approaches. Click on any of these position groups and read all about it:

We also remember former Wyoming basketball coach Benny Dees, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 86.

Once again, you can find the Roaring Repeater by clicking right HERE.

