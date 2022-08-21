Cowgirls Conclude Final Dress Rehearsal, Ready for Regular Season

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls ramped up their final preparations for the regular season the last two nights, hosting the annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage Friday before defeating CSU Pueblo in four sets Saturday.

The Cowgirls split the four sets during the intrasquad scrimmage while set scores against the ThunderWolves went 25-22, 25-22, 16-25 and 25-20.

A total of 14 Cowgirls were able to play in Saturday’s exhibition. Naya Shimé led the way in the exhibition victory with 17 kills while Corin Carruth added eight and Tierney Barlow chipped in with seven. Kasia Partyka had a team-best 38 assists on the night, while Hailey Zuroske led the back row defensively with 17 digs.

“I thought last night we played really free, and I thought we looked like we were in a really nice rhythm,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “Tonight, what I was most proud of is, we never seemed to get into that rhythm, and we still found a way to remain competitive and keep our composure, even though we weren’t playing to the level we would like to.”

This weekend was UW’s final tune-ups before the regular season begins next week. The Cowgirls open the season by hosting their first of two tournaments in 2022. The Rumble in the Rockies will feature a tough slate for the Cowgirls as they welcome in No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State. UW opens the season with a noon first serve Friday, Aug. 26 against Wichita State.

“Weekends like this one are incredibly valuable. We only have two girls I think that returned this season that are playing the same position they did last year. I’m so glad they added an exhibition match for us to be able to play, because five years ago this wasn’t a thing. It’s great for them to get to experience the crowd and the emotions that come with that. I think that got us a little excited tonight and we had some unforced errors because of that. But, in terms of chemistry and gelling, I think it’s important. A lot of coaches look to get different things out of exhibitions, I want everyone to get some game time experience, because all of them could be called upon,” continued Callihan.

Season tickets are available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children between the ages of 3 and 12. Single-match tickets for general admission are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 760-7220 or by visiting the Arena-Auditorium office, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m., to 4:30 p.m.