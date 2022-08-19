Here’s Where to See Grease on the Big Screen in Colorado for $5

When is the last time you have seen the musical masterpiece of a movie known at Grease on the big screen? It's probably been a while, but you can change that this weekend.

Select AMC Theaters are showing Grease for just $5 per ticket. With the average prices of a movie and Inflation these days, you don't need to have a degree in economics to realize this is a great deal to see a classic on the big screen.

Where you can see Grease in theaters this weekend in Colorado

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

Showtimes on Saturday include 11:30 a.m. and 7:50 p.m.

Showtimes on Sunday include 11:45 a.m. and 7:25 p.m.

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16

Showtimes on Saturday include 12:45 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

Showtimes on Sunday include 12:45 p.m. and 3:25 p.m.

AMC DINE-IN Southlands 16

Showtimes on Saturday include 12:30 p.m., 2:50 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.

Showtimes on Sunday include 2:50 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

Showtimes on Saturday include 11:30 a.m. and 4:50 p.m.

Showtimes on Sunday include 11:30 a.m. and 4:50 p.m.

AMC CEO, Adam Aron, tweeted that the movie will make the return to the big screen at an extremely affordable price of $5 per ticket. $1 from each $5 ticket sold will go to the charity, AMC Cares, and donated to breast cancer research.

Source: AMC

