Coyote Tries to Mess with Bear Cub, Mama Makes Him Regret It

There is no sound quite like that of an angry mama bear. A brand new video share is proof of that as a curious coyote made the mistake of getting too close to a bear cub and lived to regret it.

There's no mention of where this wildlife encounter happened. It looks like it could easily be in Yellowstone, but there's no way to be sure. Some tourists grabbed their camera phone when they saw a coyote off in the distance. It was approaching a bear cub. It got too close as the video shows. NOTE: make sure your sound is turned up for this one. Once the mama realizes her cub is being messed with by a coyote, she lets out a ferocious roar.

Get our free mobile app

It's understandable why the tourists are impressed. It's not often you get to see predators face off right in front of your eyes. I had to laugh when their excitement became a little muted once they realized the mama bear was now looking at them.

Fortunately, this had a happy ending for all. The bear cub wasn't harmed. The coyote escaped with no mama bear claw marks on his back and the tourists were a safe distance away to witness nature being nature.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

